Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,264 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Travel + Leisure worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 16.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 377,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 54,213 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $5,620,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 20.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of TNL stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.