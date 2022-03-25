Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,459 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,388 shares of company stock worth $1,118,509 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.49. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

