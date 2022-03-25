Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Stock Price Down 2%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 13,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 42,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

Revival Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.