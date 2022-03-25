Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Stock Price Down 2%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 13,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 42,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.
Revival Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revival Gold (RVLGF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.