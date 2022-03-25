Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.17

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.17 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.05 ($0.24). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 18.40 ($0.24), with a volume of 1,252,782 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm has a market cap of £41.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.84.
Revolution Bars Group Company Profile (LON:RBG)
