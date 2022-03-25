Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.17

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.17 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.05 ($0.24). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 18.40 ($0.24), with a volume of 1,252,782 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm has a market cap of £41.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.84.

Get Revolution Bars Group alerts:

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.