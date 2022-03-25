REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $102.18 on Friday. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The company has a market cap of $604.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $110,033.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $414,056. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 320.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

