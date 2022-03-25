Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($27.47) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS RXEEY remained flat at $$21.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rexel has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

