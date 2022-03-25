Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.72) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($88.20) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,337.50 ($70.27).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,857 ($77.11) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,611.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,101.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.32) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.52).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.64) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.33), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($758,354.27).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

