Robert M. Gervis Buys 135,870 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

