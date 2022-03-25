Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 339,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,143,304 shares.The stock last traded at 8.07 and had previously closed at 8.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Lab USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of 12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

