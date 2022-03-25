Rocket Vault Market Capitalization Tops $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.60 or 0.07060656 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,774.80 or 1.00183488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars.

