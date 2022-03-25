Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Down 4.6%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.40. 2,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 664,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockley Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The firm has a market cap of $542.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

In related news, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $47,973.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,210,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

