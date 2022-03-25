Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.06

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 108000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.82 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake gold-copper property located in northwestern Ontario; and holds interest in the La Corne molybdenum mine property in Quebec and the Scossa gold mine property in Nevada.

