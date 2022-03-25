Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.32) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,023.75 ($13.48).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 754.20 ($9.93) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.04) and a one year high of GBX 997.60 ($13.13). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 713.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 814.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

