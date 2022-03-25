Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.82) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

LON HFG opened at GBX 1,197.44 ($15.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,068.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,123.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 988 ($13.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.09).

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.27), for a total transaction of £504,000 ($663,507.11).

About Hilton Food Group (Get Rating)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.