Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.61% of Kennametal worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

