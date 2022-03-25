Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.02 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Chemed worth $22,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 66.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $475.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $473.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

