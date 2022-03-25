Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO opened at $233.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.87. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

