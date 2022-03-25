Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $20,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in DoorDash by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 222,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,666 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,474 shares of company stock valued at $52,612,131. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $157.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.65 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

