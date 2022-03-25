Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,566 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.09% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $18,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,669 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

