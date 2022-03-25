RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

