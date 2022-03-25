RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLPGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.