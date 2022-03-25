Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NYSE RHP opened at $88.98 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

