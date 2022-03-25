Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SGA opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.72.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.
Saga Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.
