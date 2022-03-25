Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SGA opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 15,848.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications during the second quarter worth about $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.