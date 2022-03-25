salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.23.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.19 on Friday, reaching $209.79. The stock had a trading volume of 151,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.42. The company has a market capitalization of $207.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $576,444.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

