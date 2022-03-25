Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SRAFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS SRAFF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.16. 23,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,209. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Sandfire Resources America has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

