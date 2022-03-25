SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.42

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 25944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The firm has a market cap of $627.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,927,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 7,543.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 520,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 411,810 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

