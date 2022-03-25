SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.42

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SDGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 25944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The firm has a market cap of $627.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,927,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 7,543.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 520,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 411,810 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.