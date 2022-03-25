Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Cut to C$23.50

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Savaria alerts:

OTCMKTS:SISXF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.