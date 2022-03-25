Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schlumberger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,922,000 after buying an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Schlumberger by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 66,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

