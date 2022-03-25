Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

