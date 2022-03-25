Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,311 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $54,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,937 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 738,520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,277,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,419,000.

FNDF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. 612,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,381. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

