Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.20.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

