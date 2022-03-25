Scorum Coins Tops One Day Volume of $1,823.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (SCR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $675,761.54 and $1,823.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00048046 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.06 or 0.07115223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,970.96 or 0.99890549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00044498 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars.

