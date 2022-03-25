Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

