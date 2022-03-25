SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SE. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.60.

NYSE:SE opened at $123.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.22. SEA has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SEA will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth about $1,843,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SEA by 20.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SEA by 16.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

