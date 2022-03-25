Seamus Gerard French Sells 401 Shares of Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA) Stock

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA – Get Rating) insider Seamus Gerard French sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.39), for a total transaction of £3,468.65 ($4,566.42).

LON TGA opened at GBX 897.90 ($11.82) on Friday. Transglobe Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 938.80 ($12.36). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 621.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 456.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 91.53 ($1.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.67%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price on shares of Transglobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

