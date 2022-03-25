Secure Asset Management LLC Has $353,000 Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Presto Industries worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 86,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE NPK opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.59. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

