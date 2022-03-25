Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $210,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,013.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,929.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,868.61. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,343.31 and a one year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,838,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

