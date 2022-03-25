Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 618 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFQY. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 31.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the third quarter worth about $325,000.

Shares of BATS VFQY opened at $116.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36.

