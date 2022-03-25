Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 833 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.10 and a 200 day moving average of $166.32. The company has a market capitalization of $460.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

