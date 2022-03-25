Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $220.90 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.