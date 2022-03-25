Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Trust Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($23.01).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,280.55 ($16.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £238.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,289.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,270.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

About Secure Trust Bank (Get Rating)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.