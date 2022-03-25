SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) PT Raised to GBX 1,585

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,585 ($20.87) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.75) to GBX 1,560 ($20.54) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.77) to GBX 1,600 ($21.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.14.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

