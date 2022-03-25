Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Sema4 stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Sema4 has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,015 shares of company stock valued at $184,199.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

