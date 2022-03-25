Senseonics’ (SENS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

SENS opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $907.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Senseonics news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $104,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,304. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.