Senseonics’ (SENS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.
SENS opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $907.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.
Senseonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
