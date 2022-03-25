Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,259,000 after acquiring an additional 325,944 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.63.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

