Sepio Capital LP Buys New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Nucor by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

In other Nucor news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,814 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.04. The stock had a trading volume of 145,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $154.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average is $113.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.