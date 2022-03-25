Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 237.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,975 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $150.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,425. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.71 and a twelve month high of $154.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.