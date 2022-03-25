Sepio Capital LP Has $6.99 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,304,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $201.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.42. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $163.41 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

