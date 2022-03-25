Sepio Capital LP Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,255. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of -99.81 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

