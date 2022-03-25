Sepio Capital LP Purchases 2,316 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.6% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,634. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.41.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

