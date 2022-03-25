Sepio Capital LP Purchases 373,975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. 1,612,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,570,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

